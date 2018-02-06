This year Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will star in a new movie about a former FBI agent who has to save his family from a blazing fire in the world's tallest building.

The China-set disaster movie, Skyscraper, had its first trailer revealed during the Super Bowl, with the initial promotional poster launched just days earlier.

As so often happens with the internet, people were quick to examine the promotional material with a fine-tooth comb and what they discovered was a massive error in the poster.

As it turns out, the movie would be very short given there is no way The Rock's character could survive the jump pictured on the poster.

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

So I did some science.



Assuming that there is no "jump-off" (which seems to be optimal here)



We can determine that the Rock would need to leave the platform at 12.7 meters per second (appr. 28.4 mph)



For comparison, Usain Bolt's fastest recorded speed is 27.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/GruWcbtEAN — ✨New Year New Christian✨ (@ChristianBedwel) February 3, 2018

Of course there was people who gave "scientific" rebuttals to the claims the movie is wildly inaccurate.

If he follows the same trajectory as the bus from speed he’ll easily make it pic.twitter.com/qWYX4Ne7De — Justin List (@JustinList) February 3, 2018

Double jump, obviously — Dominic Wong (@pappaxray) February 2, 2018

Is it possible that @TheRock has extra large lats and they act like a fixed-winged-flying-squirrel get-up that lets him glide between elevations? — Jordan Anderson (@icywarm) February 4, 2018

At the end of the day, we shouldn't be too surprised The Rock is starring in a movie that might not be realistic — need we remind anyone of the scene in Fast and Furious where he broke a cast off his arm by simply flexing.