This year Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will star in a new movie about a former FBI agent who has to save his family from a blazing fire in the world's tallest building.
The China-set disaster movie, Skyscraper, had its first trailer revealed during the Super Bowl, with the initial promotional poster launched just days earlier.
As so often happens with the internet, people were quick to examine the promotional material with a fine-tooth comb and what they discovered was a massive error in the poster.
As it turns out, the movie would be very short given there is no way The Rock's character could survive the jump pictured on the poster.
Of course there was people who gave "scientific" rebuttals to the claims the movie is wildly inaccurate.
At the end of the day, we shouldn't be too surprised The Rock is starring in a movie that might not be realistic — need we remind anyone of the scene in Fast and Furious where he broke a cast off his arm by simply flexing.