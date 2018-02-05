He could go on to win a Nobel Prize, but the kid who stole the spotlight from Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl LII half time show is certain to live his whole life known as the selfie kid.

The fan became a human plaything for the internet after he stole the show in a moment of perfect, awkward comedy during the popstar's half time performance of I Can't Stop This Feeling.

The young spectator's awkward appearance in front of the live international broadcast to 100 million viewers briefly upstaged the former NSYNC star in the middle of his ditty.

Selfie Kid with Justin Timberlake during the half time show. Photo / Twitter

The broadcast showed the young fan freeze and look down at his phone as Timberlake walked around towards him looking for some energy during the half time performance.

Our mate, selfie kid, gave him nothing.

He eventually recovered to fumble through his phone and attempt to steal a selfie with Timberlake after giving up his bumbling attempt to sing along to the tune he clearly didn't know.

Eventually, two hours later, the mystery fan was revealed.

According to twincities.com, the cult-figure is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna from Hingham, near Boston, in Massachusetts.

"I just thought to myself, 'I'll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'" McKenna said.

"I just went for it."

He became an instant internet hit.

Nothing was stopping this kid’s “Timberlake is 💩” tweet https://t.co/QhRyDBpE3L — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 5, 2018

Timberlake brutally dragging this kid down with him pic.twitter.com/gKaUov2yJC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 5, 2018

Timberlake just brought the house down!!! 🏠⬇️🔥



Also, huge shoutout to the kid taking selfies with JT at the end of the show. Definitely the new most popular kid in his middle school. — Conner McQueen (@Conner_McQueen) February 5, 2018

That kid caught between wanting to take a selfie with JT and not being able to dance is all of us... #superbowl #HalftimeShow — Carlos Whittaker (@loswhit) February 5, 2018

this kid pretending he knows who tf Justin Timberlake is is the equivalent of me yelling at my dad to take a selfie with Nick Jonas #superbowl pic.twitter.com/noEAXLV328 — Her Campus (@HerCampus) February 5, 2018

That kid looked so uncomfortable standing next to Justin Timberlake lmao #SuperBowl — Adam Schrader (@Schrader_Adam) February 5, 2018

His phone was melting down from the number of messages he received while still at the game. His father, John McKenna, said his phone was on fire too.

"It's been so crazy," McKenna said.

"I don't even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It's insane.

"My phone is almost dead. I've gotten so many notifications. I've got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.

"It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place," Ryan McKenna added. "Then all of a sudden I'm up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can't believe it."

Then he experienced the flip side of fame when he became an immediate contender for best meme of 2018.

The selfie kid who was standing next to Justin Timberlake during the halftime show is about to have his life ruined by the internet. #SBLII — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) February 5, 2018

superbowl selfie kid meme has high potentials



calling it right now https://t.co/izACs4ndx1 — jason wong (@EggrolI) February 5, 2018

A kid looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show next to him spurred hilarious reactions https://t.co/jL0LUNGX6A pic.twitter.com/WuOLGwFdtQ — Entertainment Insider (@EntInsider) February 5, 2018

oh god that poor kid dancing with justin timberlake is going to be a meme isn’t he — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 5, 2018