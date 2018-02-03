This is what star power looks like.

A tweet from pop superstar Rihanna asking Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop to contribute to girls education has led to a donation of $90 million through the Global Partnership for Education, reported news.com.au.

On Thursday, Rihanna used her 86 million Twitter followers to urge the Australian and UK governments to commit to ensuring education for the world's poorest ahead of an international conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

"Hi @JulieBishopMP & @TurnbullMalcolm will you step up w/ a $200M pledge to #FundEducation at the @GPforEducation conference in Senegal tomorrow?" she asked, followed by a tweet to UK leader Theresa May.

While Julie Bishop hasn't responded directly, her office announced a $90 million ($97.7 million) pledge to "support quality and inclusive education worldwide through the Global Partnership for Education" on Friday.

"This pledge forms part of Australia's commitment to ensuring more children, particularly girls and children with disabilities, participate in school for longer and acquire the skills they need to build their future," she said in a statement.

"Education is a priority sector for Australia's aid program ... Investing in education helps reduce disadvantage, accelerate economic growth and improve regional stability."

The Wild Thoughts singer arrived in Dakar on Friday where she will host talks with Macron as part of her effort to raise funds for education.

Some 264 million school-age children and youths are living without any education owing to poverty, conflict and social barriers including bias against girls, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

The Dakar conference, which brings together governments and the private sector, aims to raise $3.1 billion over the coming three years to support education for 870 million children.

The conference in turn asks partner countries to devote 20 per cent of public expenditure to education — a level that can be particularly difficult for countries battling jihadists or civil conflicts.

Rihanna, who serves as an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, will meet in Dakar with government officials as well as educators and students, representatives said.

She has frequently been active in pressing for development funding as part of Global Citizen, the anti-poverty campaign that includes policy events and concerts in New York and a growing number of other cities.

The Barbados-born singer — whose hits include "Diamonds" and "Only Girl (In the World") -- has also set up the non-profit Clara Lionel Foundation, which includes a scholarship fund for students to learn at US universities.