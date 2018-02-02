For the next two weeks, Auckland is in party mode (again) as the region's rainbow communities celebrate our diverse mix of cultures, sexualities and gender identities.

The annual Auckland Pride Festival, now in its sixth year, is on with some 80 events taking place throughout the city: local and international theatre and cabaret, comedy, dance, art exhibitions, live music, film and digital media, literature, poetry, debates and discussions, drag and burlesque, youth events and workshops, sports and recreation, gardening, pets, pageants and parties.

The theme for Auckland Pride 2018 is Rainbow Warriors: Pride and Peace. Organisers say it's a chance for all those who make up our rainbow communities, as well whanau and friends, to celebrate but also to remember that many countries do not share New Zealand's inclusiveness.



"Human rights and LGBTIQ+ people are under attack all over the world. Aotearoa New Zealand stands strong as an island of relative stability and equality in a dark and stormy sea."

So, what to attend especially when time and money may be limited?

Date night:

For those who think variety is the spice of life and want to lose themselves in the dark and exotic world of cabaret, music, burlesque, circus and dance, it's got to be Night of the Queer. James Luck, last seen as Pleasuredome The Musical's Dom, brings together aerial artists, soul singers, pole dancers, drag divas and burlesque royalty Leda Petit for performances which highlight the best genre-blending acts in the city TAPAC (The Auckland Performing Arts Centre) will be transformed from a theatre into a lavish bar.



Night of the Queer, TAPAC, Wednesday – Saturday.

Thinking dinner might be the way to go? Mama Anna and the newly-crowned Mr Gay Pride Australia Jordan Bruno, the much-loved mother and son duo from My Kitchen Rules Australia, serve up traditional Maltese and Italian cuisine. It won't be a sombre affair with Anna and Jordan asking diners to dress in every hue of the rainbow.

Dining Out, Heaven Scent Food Co Loft, Friday, February 16



Have a laugh:

With society slowly – and, hopefully, progressively – becoming more inclusive, there's a lot to smile about but, even so, being LGBTIQ+ in a straight world is sometimes not without its challenges. So, comedy features prominently on the Pride Festival calendar; Jason Chasland, a Wairarapa farm boy pegged as a rising star years ago, has been out seeing a bit of the world. Now he returns home as "a master of falsetto and stiletto" to marry "savage wit, outrageous innuendo and an alien vocal range" in Leather Lungs: Son of a Preacher, Loft at Q Theatre, Thursday – Saturday

Tom Sainsbury.

Possibly even more subversive, Snapchat dude and Paula Bennett's nemesis Tom Sainsbury, Hudson and Halls Live! Chris Parker, Blaise Clotworthy, who was last seen in Pleasuredome The Musical, and musician/composer Jason Smith join forces for a musical about three hapless homosexuals selected for a space mission where they'll have to dodge asteroids, survive intimate encounters with aliens, live through cabin fever and emerge still smiling, singing and dancing.

Gays in Space, Loft at Q Theatre, Wednesday – Saturday, February 16



Literature lovers:

Madeleine Sami. Photo / Supplied

Now in its third year, the Samesame but Different literature festival has gone from strength to strength. This year's programme is no exception with its mix of book launches – one fiction and one non-fiction – workshops, a poetry speakeasy and, naturally, a wealth of stimulating discussion. The festival opens with Great Moments, where writers such as Quinn Eades, Chris Tse, Mani Bruce Mitchell, Hera Lindsay Bird, Anton Blank, Marilyn Waring and Peter Wells talk about the times they realised something important or made a crucial decision and never looked back. On Saturday, three emerging stars of our literary scene – novelist Gina Cole, poet Courtney Sina Meredith and writer Tulia Thompson – talk about how their Pasifika and queer voices allow them to explore new frontiers while theatremaker Tom Sainsbury, actor Madeleine Sami and legendary playwright Renee discuss the ways in which role-playing may influence theatre. Stick around for the late afternoon Saturday session when Renee, now 88 and the festival's honoured writer, speaks about being "a lesbian feminist with socialist working-class ideals".

Samesame But Different, various venues, Wednesday – Sunday, February 11



Take the kids:

Let it never be said that the Auckland Pride Festival is going to the dogs; rather Woof, a day out for dogs and dog lovers across the rainbow spectrum, is a fur-tastic chance to celebrate all things K9 with an afternoon of four-legged fun in Ponsonby's Western Park. Pampered pooches and coddled canines have, no doubt, kept the doggie grooming parlours busy in the last few days in preparation for a dog show where categories include best dressed, best dog/owner look-a-like, butchest dog, campest Dog, best talent or trick – and, of course, the coveted title of Best in Show! Woof, Western Park, today at 1pm

Steven Oates will, once again, MC Woof, a family-friendly event part of the Auckland Pride Festival.

And if you have a young person in your life who wants to be part of a queer youth group – or start one at their school, tertiary institute or community – then point them in the direction of Rainbow Youth's Making Space where they can learn about how to create and run a group from young people who've already done just that. It's also a chance to learn about existing groups and whether one might be right for them.

Making Space, Rainbow Youth Drop-in Centre, Saturday, February 10



Big night:

It's got to be Saturday, February 17 when the largest, loudest and most colourful parade of equality and diversity this side of Sydney takes places: The 2018 Auckland Pride Parade will march for peace, love and unity at a time of escalating global unrest, when human rights are increasingly under attack all over the world. Featuring more than 50 moving entries, the parade starts at the north end of Ponsonby Road and heads south to finish just past Western Park. The night continues with Pride's official closing night party, Proud 2018. It takes over all levels of Q Theatre as well as a purpose-built outdoor area in the Lower Greys Ave car park

• Pride Festival, February 2-18. aucklandpride.org.nz

And what the participants are looking forward to:

Film-maker Paul Oremland:

"There are so many wonderful things to do during the next three weeks of Auckland Pride that I find it hard to pick out a favourite but on a personal note there are a couple of events that I definitely plan to attend. The first is the Splash Party at the Wingate Club on Waitangi. The Wingate Sauna in West Auckland is always relaxed, in a wonderful bush setting and welcoming no matter who you are. There aren't enough of these type of spaces in Auckland for gay men. The idea of it being transformed into "a sexy and intimate aquatic playground where you can frolic in style with drinks, cool local DJs and speedos galore" sounds even more inviting than usual. Plus they have some fab DJs lined up.

"And just so to balance things out with a bit of culture I am also going to the Legacy Project - a series of plays that showcase some of the exiting new queer writing talent out there. They are all bite-sized and often surprise you with a different perspective on things that are relevant to our lives today. Great to see Queer Theatre alive and kicking! The Legacy Project is playing at Q Theatre Loft from Thursday 8th February."

Paul Oremland's film 100 Men screens at the Academy Cinema tonight at 6.30pm.

Actor Chris Parker:

"Well, obviously I'm looking forward to performing in Gays in Space a new musical created by Thomas Sainsbury and Jason Smith. The cast is talented, the script is very funny and the music is so so good! Other than that I'm really looking forward to Akashi Fisi'inaua, aka Queen Kapussi's Xhrome Xhrysalis which is happening on February 10 at the Basement Theatre. Akashi is part of FAFSWAG who are the most important and influential artists I think we have in the country at the moment. The event is listed as 'a one-off interdisciplinary project designed through the premise of digital and IRL spaces for indigenous queer artists of colour'. The imagery for the event is enough reasoning to go!

Broadcaster and MC Steven Oates:

"The Auckland Pride Festival looks more diverse and exciting than ever this year. Of course, the big ticket events like the Auckland Pride Parade, Proud Party and the Ending HIV Big Gay Out are must do items, but there are lots of other smaller events that I'm really looking forward to. I have to say Woof! - The Auckland Pride Dog Show supported by Nutrience on Saturday 3rd at 1pm is my number one because it's my own event! The Legacy Project is always one I try and get along to. There are more than 80 events in the festival this year and there really is something for everyone! See you over the rainbow!