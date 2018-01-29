Lorde appears to have referenced her Grammy Awards controversy with a cryptic tweet this morning.

The 21-year-old tweeted a cryptic message to her fans saying "IF YOU ARE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE…COME SEE IT FOR URSELF" along with a link to her website.

IF YOU’RE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE... COME SEE IT FOR URSELF 😇https://t.co/BeS8VYTynn — Lorde (@lorde) January 29, 2018

The tweet could be seen as throwing major shade at the Grammy Awards because she wasn't offered a solo performance spot like her fellow Album of the Year nominees.

Reports suggested Lorde turned down an offer to be included in a joint tribute to Tom Petty at the show, and also refused to walk the red carpet.

Grammy boss Ken Elrich has addressed the controversy in a recent interview, saying there wasn't room for her in the show.

Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Photo / Getty

"I don't know if it was a mistake. These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up," Ehrlich said, according to Billboard.

"She had a great album, album of the year is a big honor, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."

The two-time Grammy winner was backed up by her mother Sonja Yelich when she tweeted "this says it all" with a link to a New York Times article.

this says it all -@nytimes January 26, 2018 pic.twitter.com/R3YdHwieXf — Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) January 26, 2018

The singer also delivered a message at the awards ceremony with a quote from New York artist Jenny Holzer, 66, stitched onto the back of her dress.

The all-caps quote from Holzer's Inflammatory Essays read: "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take coverage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstances can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old & corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

Holzer was known for her art that delivered words and ideas in public spaces .

Lorde in the caption wrote: "My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer."