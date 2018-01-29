Lorde hob-nobbed with some of the music industry's biggest stars in New York at the Grammy Awards - all with a smile on her face, a hip flask in her pocket and a surprising "date".

The Kiwi singer put her colour-coordinated flask to good use on Sunday during the Grammy Awards in New York City - where she was accompanied by her younger brother Angelo Yelich-O'Connor, the Daily Mail reported.

The 21-year-old New Zealand singer was caught on camera clapping with her red drink container that matched her Valentino dress and lipstick.

Lorde with her hip flask.

The Royals singer held the flask in her right hand while clapping against it several times with her left.

Lorde, real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, was flanked in her seat at Madison Square Garden by musician Jack Antonoff, 33, and her younger brother.

Antonoff and Lena Dunham, 31, split last month after being in a relationship since 2012 and he's been spotted frequently since with good friend Lorde.

Lorde sizzled in a sleeveless scarlet Valentino pre-fall 2018 dress that featured a plunging neckline and front diamond cutouts.

Lorde and her younger brother Angelo Yelich-O'Connor at the awards at Madison Square Garden. Photo / Getty Images

She was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 60th annual Grammys for her latest compilation Melodrama.

She was nominated in the category along with Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.

Jay-Z, 48, was spotted catching up with Lorde at the awards ceremony.

Lorde reportedly refused to perform at the Grammys after she wasn't offered a solo performance unlike her fellow male nominees.

She also skipped the red carpet after it was claimed that she had grown frustrated with event organisers.

Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Brandon Flynn; Sofi Cabello, Lorde and Janelle Monae attend the awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Kiwi singer with Jay-Z. Photo / Getty Images

Host James Cordon speaks with Lorde. Photo / Getty Images

The two-time Grammy Award winner felt insulted after only being offered the option to perform as part of a tribute to the late Tom Petty, according to an article by TMZ.

Lorde at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in 2014 won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song Of The Year for her single Royals.

The singer also delivered a message at the awards ceremony with a quote from New York artist Jenny Holzer, 66, stitched onto the back of her dress.

The all-caps quote from Holzer's Inflammatory Essays read: "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take coverage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstances can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old & corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

Holzer was known for her art that delivered words and ideas in public spaces .

Lorde in the caption wrote: "My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer."

Lorde and Rita Ora. Photo / Getty Images

Supporters of the Time's Up campaign that was launched earlier this year in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault scandal wore white roses in solidarity to the Grammys.

Here are all of this year's Grammy Award winners.

Album of the year:

Winner:

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the year:

Winner: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the year (songwriter's award):

Winner: Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James, That's What I Like

Best rap album

Winner:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Best rap/sung performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty

Best new artist

Winner: Alessia Cara

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Best spoken word album:

Winner: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Best alternative music album:

Winner: The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best rap song:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Best urban contemporary album:

Winner:

The Weeknd, Starboy

Best R&B album:

Winner: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best R&B performance:

Winner: Bruno Mars.

Best R&B song:

Winner: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like

Best music video:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Best dance/electronic album:

Winner: 3-D The Catalogue

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Winner: Greg Kurstin

Best jazz vocal album:

Winner: Cecile McLorin Salvant, Dreams And Daggers

Best jazz instrumental album:

Winner: Billy Childs, Rebirth

Best country album:

Winner: Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

Winner: La La Land

Best pop duo/group performance:

Winner: Portugal. The Man, Feel It Still

Best traditional pop vocal album:

Winner:

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (Various artists)

Best pop vocal album:

Winner: Ed Sheeran, Divide

Best rock album:

Winner: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best comedy album:

Winner: Dave Chappelle, The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas