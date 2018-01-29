Bruno Mars has come out on top at this year's Grammy Awards winning a massive six awards from six nominations including the top prizes for best song, record and album.

His best album win means New Zealand's own Lorde, who was nominated in the same category along with Lamar, Childish Gambino, Jay Z and Bruno Mars, did not pick up an award this year.

But Mars made a shout-out to her and the other nominees saying, " "You guys are the reason I'm in the studio pulling my hair out", to keep up with the competition.

One Kiwi who did pick up an award though, was Brooke Fraser, who won her first Grammy ever for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

Brooke Fraser accepts her award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Photo / Getty Images

Fraser won under the name Brooke Ligertwood for What a Beautiful name - a song written for the Hillsong Church.

Jay-Z, the leading nominee with eight nods, walked away empty handed. He lost in the rap categories to Kendrick Lamar, who won five awards, including best rap album for "DAMN." and best rap song for "HUMBLE." He has a career total of 12 Grammys.

Lamar kicked off the Grammys with a powerful and poignant performance with U2's Bono and The Edge, and also Dave Chappelle — who told jokes in between Lamar's performance.

At one point, Lamar's background dancers, dressed in red, were shot down as he rapped lyrics, later coming back to life as fire burst to end the six-minute performance.

One of the other most powerful moments of the night came when Kesha performed her hit single Praying, with a chorus of stars including Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

The emotional performance followed a speech by R&B star Janelle Monae who said: "I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry.

"To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up. We say Time's Up for pay inequality, discrimination or harassment of any kind, and the abuse of power. We come in peace, but we mean business," she declared.

There was also another small Time's Up moment when part way through her performance, Lady Gaga uttered a small "Time's Up" into the microphone before continuing on.

Lorde also got involved, making a powerful feminist statement by wearing a dress with a an excerpt from Jenny Holzer's Inflammatory Essays on the back. The Kiwi star skipped the red carpet but posted a snap of the dress on Instagram with the caption: "My version of a white rose — the apocalypse will blossom."

Lorde's mother, Sonja Yelich was also involved in calling out the Awards for sexism ahead of the ceremony, when she tweeted about her daughter being the only female nominated in her category, but adding that she was not performing.

According to Variety, this was because Lorde was the only artist in her category not offered a solo performance slot.

