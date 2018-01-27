Lorde is due to attend the prestigious Grammy Awards tomorrow, but she got a totally different prize today in the form of a diamond certification.

Her hit single Royals was certified diamond by the RIAA in December but she just picked up the physical award today, with her sister Indy Yelich marking the occasion on social media.

She posted a family photo with the framed award, captioning it: "Lilac lady is certified diamond. GREAT START TO GRAMMY WEEKEND."

Lorde went diamond after officially selling more than 10 million copies of her hit single in the US.

The single, which hit the no.1 spot in our charts in 2013, is just one of 16 songs in US history to hit the diamond milestone.

Other songs that went diamond at the same time year include Katy Perry's Roar and Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.