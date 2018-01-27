Woody Allen's latest movie, A Rainy Day in New York, may never be released due to the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing the director.

The film, which is due to be distributed by Amazon later this year, will either not come out or get dumped without any theatrical release, sources told The New York Post.

The one thing Allen has always had going for him — his ability to attract Hollywood's brightest and best names — might be over.

The Post is reporting that Allen is even having trouble casting his new film.

Several of the stars of Rainy Day have distanced themselves from Allen. Timothée Chalamet announced that he will donate his salary from the movie to charities for victims of assault. Co-star Selena Gomez is reportedly donating her payment to #TimesUp, as is Rebecca Hall, who has acted in two of the director's works.

Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter with former partner Mia Farrow, has reiterated her allegation that the Oscar-winning director molested her in 1992 when she was aged seven.

Allen has denied the allegations and in 1993 a court found "no credible evidence" to support the girl's claims.

Complicating matters even more was the fact that, around the same time, Allen had an affair with Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, then 19 years old, who would later become his wife.

But in the #MeToo age — which broke out after Allen's son, Ronan, helped expose movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as a sexual predator in the New Yorker this past October — there's no ignoring the situation.

Stars are now forced to declare whether they stand with Allen or against him. And those who don't choose a side risk being publicly shamed.