Want to be twins with Hilary Barry? Now's your chance.

The TVNZ newsreader has had "an online shopping fail" and ended up with two identical designer dresses.

"I've had a bit of an online shopping fail and accidentally bought the same Kate Spade dress twice. It's such a lovely dress but not so lovely that I need two," she wrote on Facebook.

She said instead of selling it she'd rather give it away to one of her Facebook followers.

The lucky person to win the dress would have to share a photo of her in the dress, Barry said.

The chambray denim shirt dress is on sale at Kate Spade's website for US$222 ($302) down from US$278 ($379).

The post garnered hundreds of comments within half an hour of Barry sharing it.