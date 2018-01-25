Oprah Winfrey said in a newly released interview she is not interested in running for president, but it was conducted before her Golden Globes speech which sparked enormous support for her to run.

That interview was conducted three weeks before Oprah's impassioned Globes speech that sparked a groundswell of support, as well as a new poll released just this week that projects she would beat Trump in 2020.

In the just published chat she said she does not want to take on Donald Trump in a run for US president because she does not "have the DNA" for it, the Daily Mail reports.

Interestingly, in the InStyle sit-down Oprah, 63, said she met with someone who had offered to run her campaign just before her chat with the magazine, which was conducted in December, so she was considering it even before she saw an enormous push for her to run.

Advertisement

The talk show legend billionaire actress' speech earlier in January was followed by many high profile stars backing her for the post.

In the survey that was released this week, conducted by SSRS and commissioned by CNN, it found that Winfrey would best Trump among registered voters by nine points, with the talk show queen receiving 51 per cent and the sitting president getting 42 per cent.

In the talk with InStyle which would have been conducted in mid-December, she said: "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.

"And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

Referring to her best friend, CBS News anchor for This Morning Gayle King, Winfrey said: "Gayle – who knows me as well as I know myself practically – has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, 'When's Oprah going to run?'

"So Gayle sends me these things, and then she'll go, 'I know, I know, I know! It wouldn't be good for you – it would be good for everyone else'."

Winfrey made an impassioned call for "a brighter morning even in our darkest nights" at the Golden Globes, prompting her peers and fans to call for her to run for office.

As she became the first black woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Winfrey told the audience: "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up."

She added: "I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue."

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks are among the stars who are sharing their backing for Winfrey.

Donald Trump said earlier this month that he would "beat Oprah" if she ran against him at the next election.