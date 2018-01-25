Jeremy Wells has reportedly been presented with a contract to replace Mike Hosking as host of TVNZ's flagship current affairs show Seven Sharp.

Referencing a source "familiar with the negotiations", The Spinoff is reporting that Wells is close to signing, in a deal which would see him co-host alongside Hilary Barry.

Spy first suggested Wells would make a good replacement last year, when Hosking announced his sudden departure from the show.

Wells has long-relished mocking Hosking in the Radio Hauraki series Like Mike, in which he parodies the broadcasting titan.

Advertisement

But what began as a joke appears to have become reality as Wells was later invited to screen test for the role, reportedly impressing TVNZ bosses.

Wells, who is known for his satire and pushing broadcasting boundaries on his Hauraki Breakfast show with Matt Heath, represents a new direction for Seven Sharp and TVNZ, which traditionally favours more conservative hosts.

Wells previously hosted Eating Media Lunch on TV2, which was an ongoing magnet for Broadcasting Standards Authority complaints. Likewise, he and Heath have attracted their fair share of formal complaints, with one stunt resulting in NZME being fined $8000.

In November 2016, the BSA ruled Heath and Wells seriously breached standards when they intentionally broadcast live a phone call from Deborah Stokes, who had asked to make a complaint off-air.

The Seven Sharp desk was left vacant last year when Hosking and Toni Street surprised viewers with news they would not return in the new year.

TVNZ would not confirm reports of Wells joining Seven Sharp, saying: "We don't discuss individual employment negotiations publically. We'll share any announcements regarding our line-ups when we have news to tell."

Likewise, NZME - publisher of the Herald and owner of Radio Hauraki - would not comment on the story.