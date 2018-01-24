Shaggy has cancelled his New Zealand show with just days between now and the festival he was due to play at.

The star was supposed to headline this weekend's One Love Festival at the Tauranga Domain, but promoter Pato Entertainment just announced the cancellation citing "unforeseen circumstances".

They say the last-minute news is "disappointing" and that Shaggy apologises to his fans and has promised to visit New Zealand "in the near future" at which time all One Love ticketholders are guaranteed a discount to the show.

In the meantime, the festival has announced Shaggy's replacement: Kiwi favourites Katchafire will close out the Sunday night instead.

The rest of the line-up includes Spawnbreezie, Common Kings, Magic!, Kora, House of Shem, Sons of Zion and Stan Walker.

One Love takes place at Tauranga Domain on January 27 and 28.

See onelovefestival.co.nz for details.