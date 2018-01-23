The promoter of the Mission Estate concert has confirmed two acts are being lined up as potential replacements for Neil Diamond.

The legendary American singer/songwriter yesterday cancelled all upcoming concert dates - including the sold-out gig at Mission Estate.

The cancellation, made on the singer's official website, followed 76-year-old Diamond being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Neil Diamond at an Auckland show in 2015.

SEL events manager Garry Craft said it was hoped an alternative act could be found to ensure people who had bought tickets for the Mission show did not have to change plans.

"I have three plans I am working on in parallel - two would see a concert take place on March 17 and one would see us cancelling the Mission concert for this year, which for all involved is the last thing we want to happen.

"People have made plans and made bookings, so my first aim is to find a line-up that people would want to see so that they can continue on."

Under the terms and conditions of buying Mission Estate concert tickets, SEL Management did not have to refund tickets if the line-up changed and the concert went ahead.

"Although we will endeavour to adhere to the publicised package contents, you accept that we and/or the event organisers have the right to alter elements of the event, including any advertised personal appearances, in our sole discretion."

However, should the concert be called off entirely, tickets would be fully refunded.

"We reserve the right to cancel or postpone an event for any reason. If we cancel an event we will provide a full refund to you."

Despite the terms, the promoters announced yesterday: "A full refund will be issued if our 17 March concert is cancelled or if a replacement artist is secured and the patron does not wish to attend."

A statement from the promoters said tickets purchased by credit or debit card would be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premiums, if relevant). People should allow up to 10 working days for the refund to appear in your account.

Ticketek would also be in contact with patrons who purchased tickets with cash or eftpos, to arrange a refund.