Ellen DeGeneres shared on Twitter that she's turning 60 this week (it wasn't a secret, a mere reminder).

The internet lost its collective and metaphorical mind.

"I can't believe I'm going to be 60 this week," Ellen posted.

I can’t believe I’m going to be 60 this week! I love rating your babies but this week I want to rate the 60 year olds in your life. #EllenRateMy60YearOld pic.twitter.com/zHwNEC1CTD — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 20, 2018

Neither did the internet.

have been sat in shock for about five minutes since finding out that ellen degeneres turns 60 this week?!! pic.twitter.com/D5sptLj0LC — KTB (@katiebevano) January 21, 2018

ellen is turning 60 meanwhile here I was thinking she was like 40 max pic.twitter.com/IbUeADGa6Y — a (@7thsensus) January 22, 2018

Actually mind blown that Ellen DeGeneres in turning 60, literally thought she was like 40 if even — siobhan. (@_siobhanboyle) January 20, 2018

Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this week and I am shook. Like I cannot be the only one who thought she was maybe 45 all this time....... — TT (@tbensss) January 20, 2018

The popular TV host also asked people to send her photos of the 60-year-olds in their lives so she could rate them and people quickly obliged.

My mom turned 60 in September and then put together the most elaborate “Russell from Up” Halloween costume 😍 #EllenRateMy60YearOld pic.twitter.com/hgHCb746HZ — Chandler Simpson (@marychandler) January 23, 2018