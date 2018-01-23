Kylie Minogue's still got it.

The Australian pop princess, who turns 50 this year, was snapped this week strutting down the streets of central Paris — and turning just about every head in her vicinity.

In a hilarious series of photos, an apparently unaware Minogue appeared to have quite an effect on the local Parisian population, including diners sat at the iconic Cafe De Flore:

Note every single person in the photo is looking at Kylie - even way down in the back. Photo / Getty Images

Props to the woman on Kylie's left who looks utterly stunned. Photo / Getty Images

18 is set to be a big year for Minogue — both her new single Dancing and her big screen comeback film Swinging Safari were released last week.

Advertisement

Plus, her eagerly awaited new album Golden — a country-influenced record she wrote and recorded in Nashville — will be released in April.