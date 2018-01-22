More than 500 formal complaints have been made about a new show being aired on TV2 which is "saturated" with full frontal nudity and discussions about sex.

Figures on the number of complaints made about the show, Naked Attraction, were released to Family First under the Official Information Act after the organisation was "swamped" with complaints.

"The TVNZ Complaints Committee received 536 formal complaints for Naked Attraction in late 2017. Formal complaints are those in which the complainant identifies grounds for a potential breach of the Broadcasting Free to Air Code of Practice," TVNZ said in its response.

Naked Attraction is presented by Anna Richardson. Photo / Supplied

The Broadcasting Standards Authority are meeting this week to consider whether the show breached broadcasting standards.

TVNZ spokeswoman Rachel Howard said she was aware there were just over 500 complaints but said that the show rated highly among TVNZ 2's target audience of 18 to 49 year olds.

Every week and average of 190,000 people in that age bracket watched the show, she said.

"Naked Attraction screened on TVNZ 2 in a 9.30pm and 9.45pm Adults Only timeslot. It contained a clear content and nudity warning before broadcast, giving viewers choice over whether they would like to remain watching the programme or prefer to watch another channel instead," she said.

"The programme performed strongly in TVNZ 2's target demographic, however a decision has not be made on whether future seasons will be screened."

Family First national director Bob McCoskrie said a number of advertisers asked for their advertising to be removed from the programme after being contacted by supporters of Family First.

Family First said "this is all part of the 'pornification' of our culture". Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson for The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery told Family First, "As of today all future placements in this series have been removed..." while Fonterra said, "We agree this type of show is definitely not aligned with our brand strategy, and we have implemented a new process to ensure this doesn't happen again".

According to McCoskrie, a spokesperson for Lotto said: "In light of feedback about last Friday night's placement, our marketing team are reviewing our placement policies to ensure our advertising placements align with our brand values."

Emirates and Rebel Sport has also asked for their advertising to be removed from the programme, McCoskrie said.

"Naked Attraction is saturated with full-frontal nudity. The show degrades human relationships to animalistic instinct, and promotes voyeurism and a porn culture which is harming our society. It has no redeeming factor. One episode included a total of 282 shots of male genitalia and 96 female genitalia. It is shocking that a state broadcaster is trying to outdo sites like PornHub and porn magazines," McCoskrie said.

"This is all part of the 'pornification' of our culture led by broadcasters and advertisers, with the watchdog (BSA) asleep at the wheel. Family First was swamped with complaints from families, including medical professionals, horrified by how the standards of free-to-air television have hit rock bottom because of this show."

Family First will be monitoring to see if the programme returns to free-to-air television and if so, will organise a targeted campaign against advertisers to encourage them to remove their advertising from the show.