Broadcaster Mark Richardson has reluctantly addressed Jacinda Ardern's baby news - but says he'll still vote National.

Richardson was widely condemned last year for asking the Labour leader about her baby plans in August soon after her promotion to Labour leader.

Ardern took him to task for the question, asked live on The AM Show, saying the question was "totally unaccceptable".

The Prime Minister and her partner Clarke Gayford announced on Friday that she and partner Clarke Gayford were having their first child in June.



Richardson had kept Mum himself on the subject since Friday but addressed the baby news on TV this morning.

Advertisement

"I don't do my bidding on social media. I'm not the type of person that when something happens, I feel the need to get on there and go, 'ooh look at me, I'm a good person, look what I wrote'," the former NZ cricketer said.

"I'm happy for them. I really am genuinely happy for them. Because from what I read there was a chance that in the course of her doing her duty for New Zealand, they could have missed out on this great opportunity.

"Take it from me - having a child, I've got two of them, really does enrich your life in a positive way. So I'm totally happy for them.

"Did they need my blessing? Does the country need my blessing? No. Did I ever say they couldn't do this? No. Does this actually change my original point? No.

"Will me and the PM still disagree on that original point? Yes. Is this an opportunity for a role model to go on and lead from the front once more? Yes, it most definitely is. Will I continue to vote National? Most likely. That's about all I need to say on that."

Ardern also appeared on The AM Show this morning live from Martinborough - and thanked Richardson for his congratulations.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you and sharing a warm embrace over the news."

Richardson told Ardern he "wasn't a hug person", but suggested the pair compromise with a handshake.