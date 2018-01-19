Colin Firth has joined the list of growing actors who have refused to work with Woody Allen in light of sexual abuse claims made by his adopted daughter.

Dylan Farrow, who was adopted by the director and actress Mia Farrow, gave a TV interview on Thursday insisting she was telling the truth about being molested by Allen when she was seven years old according to DailyMail.

The accusations of sexual assault were first made in 1992, claims Allen has vehemently and repeatedly denied.

Full transcript of our report is available here: https://t.co/khZMx2RVyi — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 18, 2018

After the interview broadcast, Oscar-winning Firth, 57, became the latest actor to publicly rebuke Allen.

Actor/director Woody Allen (R) w. actress Mia Farrow (holding their son Satchel), and Farrow's daughter Dylan. Photo / Getty

Firth starred in Allen's 2014 film 'Magic in the Moonlight,' shot before Farrow detailed the alleged abuse for the first time in her own words in an open letter published on a New York Times blog in 2014.

However he has now told the Guardian newspaper: 'I wouldn't work with him again.'

The Me Too and Time's Up movements to expose sexual misconduct in Hollywood have brought the claims to light once again.

In an interview with CBS This Morning with aired Wednesday, Farrow, now 32, pleaded to be believed.

'I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things,' she said.

In February 2014, Farrow, now 32, wrote an open letter in The New York Times in which she describes the alleged behaviour by her adoptive father.

Allen, she writes, would 'stick his thumb in my mouth'.

He also allegedly made her climb into bed with him 'when he was in his underwear' and 'would place his head in my naked lap and breathe in and breathe out.'

Her claim first surfaced in the midst of her parents' bitter split, when Allen left the actress Mia Farrow for her adoptive daughter from a previous marriage, Soon-Yi Previn, 21 years old at the time.

Allen - the director of more than 50 movies, a four-times Oscar winner and showered with awards in Europe - has always denied the allegations, which have never been proven. He continues to enjoy a glittering career and remains married to Soon-Yi.

Mia Farrow (L) and Dylan Farrow attend 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World. Photo / Getty

In recent weeks, actresses including Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, Ellen Page and Mira Sorvino, have announced they regret working with Allen.

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman also told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview with other actresses that she believed Farrow.

The New York judge who presided over the 1994 custody battle between Allen and Mia Farrow ruled that the allegations were inconclusive, but at the same time lambasted the director as 'self-absorbed, untrustworthy and insensitive.'

Hall and the actor Timothee Chalamet, who appear in Allen's upcoming movie 'A Rainy Day in New York,' have announced that they will donate their salaries from the film to charities including the Time's Up movement.

Selena Gomez, who stars in the same movie, has already reportedly donated a fee larger than her salary to charity.

Farrow, who has called out celebrities who have starred in Allen's films, denied to CBS that she was angry with them.

Instead she expressed hope that they could 'maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of silence in their industry.'