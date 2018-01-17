My first job was:

waitressing at One Tree Grill in Epsom, up the road from my house, when I was 14. Although I did do McDonald's and Barbie adverts when I was really young.

It taught me…

that hard work pays off. If you've got a goal in life, you can't expect instant gratification. No job is easy but if you bring positive energy to it, every job can be fulfilling.

My big break came…

when Dancing With The Stars came to New Zealand. It provided an opportunity and a platform, and it gave all those years of blood, sweat and tears training a purpose.

The last job I quit was…

The Crowd Goes Wild. Something else came up ;) This was actually quite hard to quit as these guys have been my family for the last eight years. But to co-host Breakfast with Jack Tame was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

The most famous person I've ever met is…

I met Bette Midler when I was doing Strictly Come Dancing in the UK. She was one of the guests. I didn't talk to her but I met her.

They were…

She was amazing. No further words needed.

The best time I've had on set was…

Dancing With The Stars was cool when it first launched on TV One. It was a big party every day with amazing people.

But the worst was…

when I was cast as a giant tooth in a Listerine advert. I would have been about 19. I've been searching for the ad on the internet and can't find it anywhere. It's safe to say I was seriously mocked by friends and family.

My dream role would be…

It's cheesy but I think I've just found it. Tune in Monday at 6am!

• Hayley Holt is the new host of TVNZ's Breakfast, alongside Jack Tame. Returning to TVNZ1 on Monday at 6am.