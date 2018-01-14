Hilary Barry is moving to Seven Sharp - and Hayley Holt is taking her place on Breakfast.

TVNZ this morning confirmed rumours Barry will host Seven Sharp after the departure of Mike Hosking and Toni Street at the end of last year.

Mike Hosking & Toni Street's emotional Seven Sharp farewell. Footage from TVNZ / Seven Sharp

The network is yet to announce her co-host for the show's return in February, but the Herald understands Hauraki host Jeremy Wells is in the running.

TVNZ's confirmation of Holt as her replacement on Breakfast alongside co-host Jack Tame came as a surprise.

Hayley Holt will replace Hilary Barry on Breakfast. Photo/Dean Purcell

Holt, who has plenty of presenting experience from her time fronting Prime TV's The Crowd Goes Wild, said her new job felt "surreal".

"I've watched the programme for years and it feels slightly surreal to know I'll be hosting the show alongside Jack in a week's time," she said.

"I hope he knows what he's in for."

Jack Tame and Hayley Holt will host Breakfast together.

Feedback was positive about the changes, with one saying "I literally yelped" after hearing Barry was joining Seven Sharp.

Green Party leader James Shaw congratulated Holt but admitted the party was "gutted" to be losing her.

Congratulations @theHoltBolt! We're gutted to lose you from @NZGreens but totally stoked for you joining the @Breakfaston1 team.



I'll look forward to seeing you in the studio sometime (don't pull any punches!). https://t.co/GtkNost0GM — James Shaw (@jamespeshaw) January 14, 2018

Hayley Holt on Breakfast? Didn’t see that coming. Wanted Pippa back, but Hayley and Jack should be interesting, both very young which is a gamble I like. — Macca 🆚 2018 (@KiwiSAHD) January 14, 2018

I just heard that @Hilary_Barry is going to be the new host of @SevenSharp and I literally yelped and yelled down the hallway to my brother "HILARY BARRY IS GOING TO HOST SEVEN SHARP. I LOVE HER!"



Apparently I'm weirder than I thought. — Phoebe #freeballin (@AliveToLiveALie) January 14, 2018

And also @Hilary_Barry to Seven Sharp! Might actually start watching it. Excellent. — Stu (@StuOld) January 14, 2018

The news comes as The Project, Seven Sharp's prime time current affairs competitor on Three, prepares to return to screens tonight.

That's three weeks before Seven Sharp's return. One of this week's guests is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Daniel Faitaua and weather man Matt McLean remain on the Breakfast team, which returns to screens next week.