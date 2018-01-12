Ellen DeGeneres' father has passed away.

The 59-year-old television talk show host revealed during an emotional segment of The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday that her father Elliot has died at the age of 92, according to the Daily Mail.

In a video clip which was also shared to her Twitter account, Ellen said: "Before we go to break, there's something else I want to talk about. I mentioned yesterday when I was talking about all the mudslides that are going on in my community of Montecito, which is heartbreaking, I said that I had a lot going on in my life. In addition to what's going on in Montecito, I lost my dad this week."

Ellen then showed a picture of her father with her when she was a child, and explained he had lived a "good long life".

She continued: "That is my dad, Elliot. That's me when I was, I don't know how old I was, but I do remember that picture. He was 92 years old, he had a good long life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted.

My dad and me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovNJzOnOMs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

She said: "[My dad] was very proud of me. He loved this show and he was a kind man, very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgment in his body."

In a tweet shared to Ellen's account, she explained that her father's passing was expected, and she was able to say goodbye before he passed.

She wrote: "This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn't unexpected. I was able to say goodbye."

She also shared touching image of a rare rainbow stretched over her show's huge poster above Warner Bros studios in Burbank.

"When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it," she explained.

"When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me."