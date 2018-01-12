As if we needed further evidence of Taika Waititi's comedy genius, Marvel has now released a hilarious behind the scenes look into the making of Thor: Ragnarok.

The bloopers reel shows Waititi cracking all his cast members up with his jokes.

The video has been released as a teaser to the upcoming release of the film in DVD and Blu-ray.

As well as Waititi himself, the reel features Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett, with the director forcing them to dance as he continuously pokes fun at his own film.

"Taika's humour, it's so particular and unique and quirky," Blanchett says.

Thor: Ragnarok will be out in New Zealand on March 7.