Actor Rob Lowe has hit out at starlet Bella Thorne's tone-deaf response to the California mudslide disaster, saying her attitude is "why people hate celebrities."

Former Disney star Thorne put her foot in her mouth when she tweeted her anger at not being able to use a highway affected by the mudslides, which have so far killed 17 people with more still missing.

"F**k u 101 to santa barbra. I'm missing my boyfriend's first date on his tour :(((," Thorne tweeted to her near-7m followers.

Thorne soon deleted the tweet as people expressed anger that she seemed more concerned with seeing a concert by her boyfriend rapper Mod Sun, which was scheduled for January 10 at Velvet Jones in Santa Barbara, than the safety of those affected by the crisis.

Actor Rob Lowe, who along with many high-profile celebrities lives in an area struck by the mudslides, shared Thorne's tweet with his 600k Instagram followers — adding a savage caption of his own:

Rob Lowe called out Bella Thorne via Instagram. Photo / Instagram

"This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I'm sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker."

Having deleted her original tweet, Thorne issued an update: "F**k just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down ... get home to your family safe."

Thorne, 20, currently lives in Los Angeles, where the mudslide tragedy has saturated local news programs for days.

The actress made headlines earlier this week when she used social media to open up about her experience with sexual abuse as a child.