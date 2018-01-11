Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, designer Georgina Chapman, have agreed ​on​ an eight-figure divorce settlement, sources claim.

The former couple inked the deal, which is estimated to be worth between $20 million and $28 million.

Paperwork will be filed in court in the coming days, the sources said, according to Page Six.

The settlement came just as their marriage was approaching 10-years.

Their prenuptial agreement says Weinstein must pay Chapman $300,000 in spousal support for each year of the marriage. After a decade, that figure jumps to $400,000.

Chapman will also get a slice of their marital assets and other payments, sources said.

Their holdings include a $15 million West Village townhouse and a $12 million Hamptons beach house, New York Post reports.

The painstaking settlement nearly collapsed, which would have required the parties to bring a public divorce case, sources said.

The Shakespeare in Love producer was once worth an estimated $240 million, but he's been spending millions of dollars on lawyers, private investigators and publicists since over 100 women came forward accusing him of sexual abuse and rape.

Chapman, 41, announced she was leaving Weinstein, 65, in October.

They have two kids, aged four and seven. Chapman will get primary custody, sources said, according to the New York Post.