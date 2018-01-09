Netflix's hot streak seems to be continuing with a dark comedy some are saying is the best thing the streaming service has released.

The End of the F***king World, which debuted in the UK at the end of last year but has just been made available worldwide via Netflix, has a 100 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show follows 17-year-old self-confessed "psychopath" James and his classmate Alyssa, who pair up together to escape their lives and embark on a wild road trip.

"The End of the F***ing World gets under the viewer's skin with sharp, bloody intensity," wrote Variety, just one of the many publications to praise the show.

"These eight riveting short episodes are out of this world, a binge made in adolescent hell," said TV Insider.

And The Guardian wrote: "It's fabulous - comedy so dark that you can barely make out the comedy. And yet it is funny, as well as being convincing."

Twitter users also heaped praise on the show, with one saying: "Yeah, I've decided for everyone, The End of the F***ing World is the best show on Netflix."

Another wrote: "Damn what a show. Netflix have another top tier show on their hands. The British really make good TV, it isn't fair."

Others called it "too good", praised the show's ending and pleaded for a second season.

"Need a season two of The End of the F***ing World now! Too good," wrote one.

The show continues Netflix's hot streak, with Will Smith film Bright becoming one of the service's biggest every original movies over the Christmas break, and Black Mirror debuting a well received fourth season.

Two new Dave Chappelle stand up shows also appeared, as well as a third season of UK rom-com Love Sick, and new episodes of US comedy The Good Place.