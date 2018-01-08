Celebrity activist Rose McGowan has taken aim at the all-black movement that dominated this year's Golden Globes, saying she has no time for "Hollywood fakery".

The actor has been one of the loudest and most consistent voices speaking out about sexual harassment in Hollywood. In October, the New York Times reported that she was paid $100,000 by Harvey Weinstein to "avoid litigation and buy peace".

The Charmed star has accused the Hollywood producer of rape and said she was "black-listed" by the community for speaking out about the claims. Harvey Weinstein denies all the allegations against him.

McGowan's comments, along with news of financial settlements and allegations of harassment and assault from other high-profile actors sparked an outpouring of calls for change and equality in the entertainment and other industries.

On Sunday, the #MeToo movement and a new Time's Up initiative dominated the Golden Globes with Hollywood's biggest stars wearing black on the red carpet in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault. Some took activists as guests to raise awareness of the issue.

However McGowan was quick to point out that many of those on the red carpet had not raised objections to the treatment of women in the industry in the past.

"Not one of those fancy people wearing black to honour our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy," she said online.

Her comment was made in response to a tweet from Asia Argento, an Italian actor who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault but was then blamed as a victim in Italy, where she lives.

"No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence," Argento said to McGowan on Sunday. "Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die."

Former child star Corey Feldman also weighed in, saying he wasn't invited to the event and "I'm pretty sure I brought this info Fwd in my 2013 NYTimes best selling book COREYOGRAPHY."

"But b4 that Haim & I broached the subject on National TV in 2007. So Y was I ignored 2Nite? Do U C the hypocrisy here? Hollywood taking a stand in unity, when I wasn't invited?" (sic).

Feldman has described paedophilia as the "number one secret" in Hollywood and said he and his fellow child star, Corey Haim, were sexually abused as children in the industry.

It's not the first time McGowan has called out the "hypocrisy" of Hollywood on the issue.

In December, she singled out Meryl Streep for her decision to fight sexual harassment after she once thanked Harvey Weinstein as a "God" in a 2012 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"Actors, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black Golden Globes in a silent protest," she wrote on Twitter in reference to Harvey Weinstein.

"YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

Marchesa is the clothing label of Harvey Weinstein's former wife, Georgina Chapman.

Meryl Streep has said she "didn't know" about Weinstein's alleged behaviour and she was "hurt" to be "attacked" by McGowan.

Viewers have also given mixed reviews to the protest. Studio Ten's Jessica Rowe said while it is "wonderful" for women to be finding their voice, the black dress code looked "tokenistic".

New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, whose original article sparked the flood of allegations, said "as you watch tonight, please remember that Harvey Weinstein was a key architect of the award show circuit as we know it — and he allegedly used the awards as instruments of harassment and worse."

One Twitter user said "the hypocrisy of Hollywood is mind blowing". Another, known as Coleen, said: "Meryl Streep accessorising with an activist is so pathetic."

"Won't make me forget she referred to Harvey Weinstein as God. I say she is not in this for activism. She is trying to pretend her speech about Harvey didn't happen,"

Polianna said: "I see it differently, they have the world's media focused on them at this event, many of the actors have brought activists & talked about their activism. There is no way the media would ever give this much coverage to these activists."