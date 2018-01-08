A radio stunt that aired on Melbourne's KIIS FM this morning hosted by Kiwis Jase and PJ has been called "super tacky and disrespectful" by listeners.

ZM's Jase Hawkins and PJ Harding hosted their first show in Australia on KIIS 101.1 in Melbourne this morning and were joined in the studio by the hosts of KIIS FM's new national drive show, Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw.

Will and Woody thought it would be funny to wear merchandise from the previous KIIS FM breakfast show in Melbourne which was hosted by Matt Tilley and Meshel Laurie.

Since-deleted posts featuring a photo of all four radio hosts smiling while holding the merchandise was put on the KIIS 101.1 Instagram and Facebook page with the caption:

"Classic stitch up from Will and Woody, as they made the 'always awkward' Jase & PJ even more awkward by wearing Matt & Meshel merch on their debut show."

But the posts were immediately criticised by listeners for being disrespectful to the show's previous hosts.

"How is this even funny, it's disgusting and disrespectful to 2 awesome people," wrote one person.

Other comments included:

• "Disgusting behaviour and I find this so offensive."

• "Wow — super tacky and disrespectful."

• "So lame, gross and not even funny."

• "Long time listener and now gone. Nicely done guys."

Former KIIS FM breakfast host Meshel Laurie weighed in. Photo / via Instagram

Former KIIS FM breakfast host Meshel Laurie weighed in on Instagram and asked the radio hosts not to use her face for "cheesy radio stunts".

"We never had T-shirts or mugs, or any merch at all, so they've made these especially for a fake stunt," Laurie wrote.

"Sad. Please don't use my name and face for cheesy radio stunts guys."

Will and Woody will host their first national drive show on KIIS FM today, replacing the void left by Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek who defected to rival Hit Network at the end of last year.