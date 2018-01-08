After James Franco won best actor in a musical or comedy at the Golden Globes, he brought up his brother, Dave, and his inspiration, Tommy Wiseau.

Franco, 39, played Wiseau in 2017's The Disaster Artist, which charts the tumultuous production of the latter's 2003 film, The Room.

The latter film is widely considered one of the worst - if not the worst - films of all-time and has become a cult - and midnight- favorite.

Franco invited his brother Dave, who plays Wiseau's co-star and real-life best friend Greg Sestero, up to the podium.

He also brought up Wiseau himself, who immediately came over to Franco and attempted to take the microphone away from Franco.

Tommy Wiseau trying to steal the microphone during James Franco’s acceptance speech is my favorite moment of 2018 so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t5nmfYQKXi — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 8, 2018

With some grace, Franco managed to swat the enigmatic man - who sported his trademark sunglasses - away.

'Whoa, whoa, whoa,' Franco said as the audience chuckled.

The move divided Twitter, with some saying that Franco earned the award for his own work and others saying that he should feel indebted to Wiseau for providing the blueprint for the pathway to his success.

I am extremely uncomfortable with James Franco cutting off Tommy Wiseau. You owe him everything, dude. — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) January 8, 2018

Franco began his speech: 'Nineteen years ago, [Wiseau] was stuck in traffic from the Golden Globes.

'He said to his best friend Greg [Sestero], "So what? I'm not invited,"' Franco channeled his award-winning performance.

'I know they don't want me...I don't wait for Hollywood. I make my own movie.'

The Room is a San Francisco-set drama - at least in intention - that charts the relationships of people in and around a townhouse.

Wiseau plays Johnny, who is engaged to Lisa, who is having an affair with his best friend Mark.

The film is filled with bizarre plot developments and non-sequiturs that are never explained.

For example, one character announces her breast cancer only for no one to react with any emotion.

In another oddity, Mark attempts to kill a character only for him to change his mind. He and the character then engage in totally regular conversation.