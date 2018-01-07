Acclaimed Australian actor Craig McLachlan has reportedly been accused of indecent assault, sexual harassment, exposing himself and bullying by female co-stars.

The popular actor, best known for his roles in the Doctor Blake Mysteries, Neighbours and Home & Away has vigorously denied the accusations, reportedly stating in an email to Fairfax Media that the allegations are "baseless" and "they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety".

"These allegations are ALL made up," he said.

Craig McLachlan plays the role of Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show in 2015. Photo / Getty

Fairfax Media and the ABC reported that a number of McLachlan's female cast members in the 2014 theatre production of The Rocky Horror Show alleged they were abused, harassed or assaulted by the former Neighbours star.

Advertisement

According to Fairfax Media, McLachlan has been accused by multiple actresses of allegedly "touching their genitalia", "groping their breasts", "exposing himself" and "pressing his penis against them".

Many of the actresses have also reportedly made claims to police.

Actress Erika Heynatz, who went to the police about McLachlan's behaviour, described him to Fairfax Media as "really calculated and very manipulative, a predator".

Another actress, who had also reportedly worked with McLachlan, told Fairfax Media her "biggest pet peeve is that people think he is this ukulele-playing larrikin that they see on the Today show every couple of months when he comes on to spruik something he's doing".

Craig McLachlan and Miranda Otto in Through My Eyes, a 2004 retelling of Lindy Chamberlain and the death of baby Azaria at Ayers Rock.

"He's a larrikin, up for a laugh and certainly, when we all first met him, that's indeed how he came across. But there is another side to this man that he has very, very craftily and cleverly disguised from people for so long. It's like this split personality. The other personality is this sinister, predatory behaviour," she said.

Actress Angela Scundi, who worked with McLachlan on the 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show, said that the star allegedly made inappropriate comments about her breasts, telling Fairfax Media she recalled an occasion he was wearing only satin boxer shorts when he hugged her.

"He pushed his pelvis into me and moved around so I could feel his penis against my body," Scundi, who played a phantom in the production and was the understudy to Heynatz's Magenta, told Fairfax Media.

"Craig grabbed my hand and said to me, 'Every day I am falling more and more in love with you'."

Scundi, who has reportedly made a statement to police, alleged that McLachlan asked her to come into his dressing room, closed the door, took off his boxer shorts and was naked..

Craig Mclachlan in the television mini-series Through My Eyes from 2004.

"I said 'What the f***?!' and turned away to leave. He responded with laughter, saying 'No, no, no. Don't go, sorry, I'm just so comfortable'."

"I have NEVER done anything like this," McLachlan reportedly said in his emailed statement to Fairfax Media.

McLachlan also reportedly maintained in the email that he had never made unwanted sexual advances: "I am, and have been at all relevant times, in a stable relationship with my long-term partner."

GFO, who is producing the current theatre production of The Rocky Horror Show which stars McLachlan, reportedly responded to Fairfax Media through lawyers stating: "Your clients, by instructing your firm to send a letter alleging serious unlawful conduct (without any evidence to support such allegations), may have made defamatory statements regarding GFO, members of its management and also Mr McLachlan. Our client reserves all its rights in respect of that issue."