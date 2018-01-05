Anna Faris is "furious" and feels "betrayed" after reports Chris Pratt is dating Olivia Munn.

According to a report by OK magazine, Faris is upset by the news since she and Pratt have been good friends with Munn for some time, and she once joked Munn was Pratt's "dream girl".

Faris and Pratt announced their plans to divorce in August last year after eight years of marriage, the ex-couple now co-parenting their son Jack, five.

Olivia Munn arrives at the premiere of Office Christmas Party in 2016. Photo / AP

In April 2016 Anna interviewed Olivia on her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified", telling the fellow actress how much her then husband adored her.

"Oh my God, you're my husband's dream woman," Faris said. "My husband loves eagles. I'm like 'honey, isn't that a little on the nose.'"

The insider told OK Magazine of Chris and Olivia's romance:

"It started as a convenient rebound but blossomed into something very real and exciting.

"Chris and Olivia have a genuine connection … She and Chris really like each other. They both want to see where this goes."

Jurassic World star Chris, 38, and Olivia, 37, had plenty of chemistry when they appeared on The Late Late Show in December 2016.

"You guys know each other, you're friendly as couples, right?" host James Corden asked.

"Yes!' We hung out when we were both shooting in Atlanta," Olivia said.

"[We] went over to their house. There's fishing, barbecuing. Their son Jack is adorable."

At the time X: Men star Olivia was dating NFL star Aaron Rodgers, before the pair split in April last year.

Since announcing her separation from Chris, Anna has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett; the couple have been spotted out numerous times, including some occasions with her son Jack.