After a year on a waiting list and months of IVF treatment Los Angeles-based Kiwi acting couple Siobhan Marshall and Millen Baird have happily announced their pregnancy.

The couple shared the news on their blog, Mills and Vorn, last week, announcing Marshall was eight weeks along, after starting IVF treatments in Auckland last year.

After finishing their first round in November, last month they wrote they were anxiously waiting to find out if it had worked.

The ex-Outrageous Fortune star and her husband have now confirmed the happy news she was pregnant.

"At this stage a small Alison or Kevin is growing inside Vorny's body. She is currently 8 1/2 weeks preggers and we're happier than a horse in a long face contest," the couple wrote.

"It just creeps up on you and BOOM! One minute you're not pregnant, the nek minute there's 2 pink lines on the pregnancy test. Our hearts were racing like a thoroughbred on Boxing Day, so off we galloped to the office of Fertility fingers herself ... to look at a tiny beating heart on a slightly bigger screen.

"That's the good news. The not too good news is that, while Mills says he's feeling fine, Vorny has been hugging the porcelain bowl like a long-lost relative."

Doing a blog to detail our IVF journey. Head to https://t.co/YxgOxK0qNU if you want to follow along :) it's all balls and ovaries. — Siobhan Marshall (@siobhan_gm) September 4, 2017

The couple acknowledged it might be considered too early for the announcement. About a quarter of pregnancies end in miscarriage and there is a higher risk of ectopic pregnancy due to the IVF conception.

"But for now, we are pleased to announce, so far, so good."

The couple has been detailing their IVF journey after their Fiji nuptials in 2016. Millen, 43, had low sperm count, and Marshall, 34, grew up believing conceiving would be difficult after a polycystic ovary syndrome misdiagnosis.

After being on a Fertility Associates waiting list for a year they began treatment in September, traveling to New Zealand from the US where they are trying to break into Hollywood.

Marshall previously told Spy that going public with their journey was "scary" but they wanted to share their experiences with couples going through similar experiences.

The couple moved to Los Angeles in 2016 where they took on multiple part-time jobs to get by, including floristry and delivery work, while they auditioned for roles.