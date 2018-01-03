Hell hath no fury like the father of a woman blackballed.

TMZ caught up with Paul Sorvino on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and asked him what his response was to reports that Harvey Weinstein trashed his Oscar-winning daughter Mira to directors, including Peter Jackson, after she refused his sexual advances.

"He better hope that he goes to jail. Because if we come across [each other] I think he will be lying on the floor," said Sorvino.

"He's gonna go to jail that son of a b****. And good for him if he goes, because if he not, he has to meet me."

He then added: "And I will kill that motherf*****."

Sorvino also revealed that he was unaware of Weinstein's treatment of his daughter before her interview with the New Yorker last year.

"If I had known it, he would not be walking, he would be in a wheelchair," said the Goodfellas star, who described his reaction as "furious".

Paul Sorvino threatened Harvey Weinstein after learning he'd blacklisted his daughter. Photo / TMZ

Sorvino was also effusive in his praise of Mira, saying: "My daughter is a wonderful and courageous human being. And doesn't deserve to be treated this way by this pig."

Mira Sorvino said Weinstein's attempts to engage with her began in 1995, when she was promoting her role in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite, for which she would go on to win an Academy Award.

He began to massage her shoulders while the two were alone in a hotel room at the Toronto Film Festival, according to Mira, who said he then tried to take things further but she was able to ward him off at the time.

A few weeks later he managed to bypass her doorman and make it up to her apartment about midnight, at which point she told him her boyfriend was on the way after calling a male friend to rush over.

Mira believes this rejection of Weinstein ultimately hurt her career.

"There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it," said the actress.

Mira later added that her story "pales in comparison" to some of the others.

Her allegation that Weinstein blacklisted her was confirmed last month by Jackson in an interview about the casting of Lord of the Rings.

He said that he had expressed an interest in meeting Sorvino and Ashley Judd, who also rejected Weinstein's advances.

"I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998," said Jackson.

"At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us - but in hindsight, I realise that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing."

He then added: "I now suspect we were fed false information about these talented women — and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list."

Soon after that interview was published, Mira tweeted: "Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

A few days later Mira wrote: "I am blown away by all the immensely loving support you have all been giving me. These have been a very rough few days, feeling like 20 years of effort were thwarted. But all this goodwill and kindness touches my heart. Thank you all."

Her father thinks that in the end, Weinstein will get his just reward.

"This pig will get his comeuppance," said Sorvino.

He then clarified his threat, stating: "I'll just slap him around, I wouldn't do anything terrible."