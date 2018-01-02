Taylor Swift is struggling to sell out the concert tour for her latest album Reputation - and fans believe it's due to the exorbitant cost of tickets.

According to the New York Post, Swift has not managed to sell out any of her 33 North American dates for the Reputation tour.



Tickets have been on sale since December 13.

By comparison, all dates on Swift's 1989 tour in 2015 "sold out within minutes," according to concertsandsports.com.

Fans believe it's because prices for the new concerts have been considerably marked up. "I paid $150 for my ticket with amazing seats for the 1989 tour," wrote Twitter user @swiftieloves.

"Now for the same seats I have to pay about $500 for the Rep tour ... Damn well it looks like y'all can catch me in the nosebleeds with my binoculars."

"Sales so far have been a mega disappointment," a 'music industry insider' told The Post. "There are hundreds if not thousands of tickets left for every show."

The slow sales come after Swift's controversial 'Taylor Swift Tix' program, through which fans could get 'boosts' that improved their position in line when purchasing a ticket.

The 'boosts' were included costly purchases such as pre-ordering Reputation, buying a $50 t-shirt or a $60 snake ring.

One music blogger called the scheme a "tone-deaf scam".