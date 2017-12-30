DID they really just say that?

Celebrities around the world were as entertaining as ever in 2017, serving up some truly memorable quotes.

Here are news.com.au's picks of the standout comments from stars in the last 12 months.

• "Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke, come up here."

Advertisement

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz was a good sport when he realised his film didn't actually win Best Picture at the Oscars this year.

• "He had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It's called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons."

Director James Cameron discusses why Leonardo DiCaprio's character had to die in Titanic on the film's 20th anniversary.

• "He's a horrible, horrible, horrible man. He's a dreadful, dreadful piece of work … he was a really dirty old man."

Former Channel Nine boss, David Leckie, talks about Don Burke after he was accused by women of indecent assault and sexual harassment.

• "I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check-up so while he was down there I said, 'By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren't I?' He took a closer look and said, 'Not!'"

Sir Patrick Stewart tells Graham Norton how he was a little confused about his genitals.

• "The idea that colleagues of the opposite sex cannot work together without something going on surely belongs to the 1950s. The Daily Mail has a long, despicable track record of denigrating women, of ridiculing women and objectifying women. I am over it."

Karl Stefanovic tears the Daily Mail to shreds after they published a misleading story about him.

• "You're not going to ask me to explain the plot are you? Because it's so very complicated and there's the whole mythology of four previous films that come into play. I have to admit, I don't quite get all of it."

Even Sir Anthony Hopkins was a little confused by his role in Transformers: The Last Knight.

• "I took so many driving tests because I was so out of it. On one occasion I nodded off during the test. When I woke up there was a note on the seat saying, 'You have failed'."

Ozzy Osbourne reveals it took him a while to get his driver's licence.

• "You're full of crap. Stop this. You know this. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the President of the United States is committing."

Kathy Griffin reacts angrily after being asked on Sunrise if she went too far by posing for a photo with a severed head resembling Donald Trump.

• "It feels like something has shifted. "It's too bad that it's probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of colour and it doesn't get out quite the same."

Jane Fonda on the sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Hollywood in the past few months.

• "You know, I've also done some movies that went right in the toilet, right? That were bad. But this was really bad."

Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls how he tricked his nemesis, Sylvester Stallone, into starring in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.

• "Don't read books, I only read minds."

Liam Gallagher's response to a fan's question about his favourite types of books to read.

• "I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere … hug isn't first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that."

Jerry Seinfeld explains why he brutally snubbed Kesha on a red carpet.

• "We want to go out with a big finish obviously? We've got Tom and Wayne from Gogglebox ... would it be fair to say our guest budget has been blown for the year?"

Sam Pang wasn't impressed with the guest quiz masters on this year's last episode of Have You Been Paying Attention?

• "People could have pissed in the pot."

Jarrod from The Bachelorette accuses the other men on the show of doing something dodgy to his pot plant.

• "For 10 years, she handled the brutal hours with grace, beauty and intelligence and a wicked sense of humour. For whatever reason she won't be doing that anymore. It is safe to say we are all a little shocked and it will take time to sink in."

Karl Stefanovic thanks his longtime co-host, Lisa Wilkinson, after she abruptly quit the Today show.

• "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

Anna Faris opens up about her split from Chris Pratt after eight years of marriage.

• "I was giving him a million opportunities to get it [the interview] back on track and then I just told him he was a f**kwit and told him to f**k off."

Kyle Sandilands reminisces about his nightmare radio interview with Ernie Dingo.