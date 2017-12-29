Singer and performer Donny Osmond has spent time with his wife in New Zealand at the Helena Bay Lodge in Northland.

Osmond shared his stay at the lodge on Twitter stating it was a "bucketlist birthday" for his 60th and it's something he'll never forget.

Owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov, the $50 million lodge opened its doors to guests in November last year.

Costs vary between $2000 to $4150 per night depending on the type of suite guests choose to stay in.

I want to thank my sweet wife for a #bucketlist birthday that I'll never forget. Our adventures in #NewZealand, #BoraBora, #Tahiti and #Hawaii will be memories I'll talk about and cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you for making my 60th #birthday unforgettable in every way. pic.twitter.com/6X5hDrGv4J — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) December 28, 2017

However, that should be no problem for the former teen idol who has a net worth around $17 million according to the Richlist.

Osmond came to fame in the 1960s as a member of The Osmonds before taking on a solo career in his teens during the 1970s.

He has been performing on and off since the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Americans biggest hits include I'll make a man out of you, Go away little girl and Puppy love.

The Helena Bay lodge in Northland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Late last year the Helena Bay Lodge was named by the Luxury Travel Intelligence as the top luxury accommodation in the world.

"Expectations are high here when you consider the $5m per guest investment: this unique $50m property has just five suites, accommodating no more than ten guests," Luxury Travel Intelligence said at the time.