Got caught up in Christmas chaos and forgot to plan New Year's Eve? We have your ultimate guide to making the last night of 2017 count. Whether it's fireworks, live music or watching the Black Caps, there is plenty on around the country tomorrow.

Northland/Bay of Islands

Paihia fireworks

Pack a picnic and find a spot on the waterfront to welcome the New Year with a fireworks display, circus and buskers. The fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Bay so they can be viewed from Opua, Paihia, Russell, Waitangi and Haruru.

Free

12pm-12.15am

Paihia Beach

Island Party

Celebrate New Year's Eve on island time with a night of entertainment at the magical Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island. Cruise to the island from Paihia or Russell on the Explore boat, for a buffet dinner, live music and view of the Paihia fireworks.

Adults $149, children $90 including buffet dinner and return cruise

Otehei Bay

Katchafire, The Black Seeds and Aaradhna

Thinking of having an early night and saving all that energy for 2018? Kiwi greats Katchafire, The Black Seeds and Aaradhna are together for a show at The Mangawhai Tavern on January 2.

$62.50

6pm

Mangawhai Tavern

Aaradhna will join Katchafire and The Black Seeds for a show at The Mangawhai Tavern. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Auckland

SkyCity fireworks

Auckland will be welcoming 2018 with the famous Sky Tower fireworks. There will also be a free street party at SkyCity with bands including Sons of Zion and Three Houses Down. And the fun won't stop at midnight — rappers Che Fu and King Kapisi are to play their first gig of the New Year after the countdown at SkyCity.

5pm

SkyCity, Auckland CBD

Highlife New Year's Day

Auckland's first New Year's Day party is set to go off at Smales Farm on the North Shore on January 1. With buses leaving from Auckland City and Ponsonby all you have to worry about is busting some serious dance moves to international and local acts.

Tickets from $105

1pm-11pm

Smales Farm, Takapuna

Wondergarden or the Block Party

Aucklanders are spoiled for choice with two other big parties at Silo Park and Britomart. Wondergarden festival is a place for party people of all ages with roaming performers, children's entertainment and street food across Silo Park. There will also be live music form the likes of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Maala and SWIDT.

Tickets from $45.90

2pm-1am

Silo Park, Auckland CBD

Scenes from Wondergarden Festival, Silo Park, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Just down the road The Britomart Block Party is set to deliver a huge line up of live music, including Kings, Hollie Smith and Che Fu, and entertainment across a number of bars.

Tickets from $79 (R18)

4pm

Britomart, Auckland CBD

Coromandel

Outdoor concert

Benny Tipene and DJ General Lee will be among acts performing on a full outdoor stage at Williamson Park, Whangamata on New Year's Eve. Be sure to leave your booze and picnic at home – the event is alcohol free and no BYO food is allowed. There will food and drink stalls on site.

Tickets from $25

6.30pm-12.30am

Williamson Park, Whangamata

Paunaui fireworks

Head down to the jetty at the end of Vista Paku or anywhere along the estuary to watch the annual display at midnight.

Free

Pauanui

The River Jesters

What better way to start 2018 than live music and wood-fired pizza? Kiwi quartet The River Jesters, featuring X-Factor contestant Tom Batchelor, are performing at rustic, seaside restaurant Luke's Kitchen in Kuaotunu.

$45 including drink on entry

8pm-1am

Luke's Kitchen, Kuaotunu

Bay of Plenty

Trinity Roots

Join Kiwi band Trinity Roots at the Papamoa Beach Tavern to celebrate New Year's Eve. Two local support acts will also ensure you will be dancing your way into 2018.

$45

7pm-1am

Papamoa Beach Tavern

T20 Series: Black Caps v West Indies

Forget backyard cricket, the Black Caps are set to take on the West Indies on New Year's Day. Get your mates together and catch all the action as you recover from the night before.

Tickets from $5

7pm

Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

Rotovegas

The GLO Festival is returning to Rotorua. Gather on the Lakefront Village Green for music, entertainment, food and fireworks.

Free

6pm-12am

Lakefront Village Green, Rotorua

Taupo

The Big Bang

Taupo's Big Bang Fireworks display will have the young ones entertained with a lolly scramble and screening of the Trolls movie before a smaller fireworks display at 10pm. And once the kids are tucked up in bed, the music will start up while everyone waits for midnight.

Free

7.30pm-12am

Tongariro South Domain, Taupo

New Years Eve Fireworks, Taupo. Photo / Supplied

Wellington

Wellington fireworks

Bring in the New Year with tunes, food trucks and fireworks on the picturesque waterfront. The Julie Lamb band and Orchestra Wellington will have you singing and swaying until the fireworks start at midnight. Be sure to take the wee ones along for the kid's countdown and fireworks at 9pm.

Free

8pm-12am

Whairepo Lagoon by Frank Kitts Park, Wellington

Chinese New Year

Hot Sauce restaurant is bringing the heat by drawing on Chinese culture to create a special menu based on the seven elements that represent good fortune and harmony. You can expect dishes that interpret earth, wood, fire, water and air as well as Yin and Yang cocktails.

$49 per person

QT Museum Art Hotel, Wellington

Liquor Bans

Liquor bans will be in place in public areas throughout a number of holiday hotspots and main centres on New Year's Eve.

You can be fined $250 by police for breaching a local alcohol ban. Police can also search your bag if you are in, or entering, an alcohol-ban area. If you are found drinking alcohol in an off-limits area police can confiscate it and search you and your vehicle.

To find out where the liquor bans are in your area this New Year's visit your local council website.