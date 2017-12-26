TV and Radio personality Toni Street's Boxing Day took an unexpected twist when she spent the evening in the A&E ward after her husband suffered an unfortunate injury.

Matt France decided to do a Boxing Day workout when he put his back out severely.

"This is why you should never work out on Boxing Day", Street wrote on Instagram.

"You end up spending the evening in A and E! Poor @mjfrance09 on the wrong side of his kettle bell #backisgone."

France had gotten on the wrong side of a kettle bell when he hit the floor in agony, revealing the pain was about a nine out of 10.

Street took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband's misfortune, writing: "meanwhile I was eating leftover pavlova #allsgoodhere".

He was given morphine before being sent on his way.