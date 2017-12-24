It's turning out to be a cracker Christmas Day across the country and many well-known Kiwis are passing on their best wishes.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw are hitting the water today, stopping for a quick pic to wish all their Instagram followers a Merry Christmas.

New Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan is taking on the challenge of scrabble today, while the Mad Butcher - Sir Peter Leitch - is celebrating the big day on Waiheke Island.

We share a few posts and tweets from some of the country's celebrities enjoying their big day.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! #5under6

A post shared by Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) on

‘Tis the season 💚❤️ Happy holidays everyone #ChristmasEve

A post shared by Gemma McCaw (@gemflynn) on

Suns up over Waiheke Island today Christmas Day

A post shared by Sir Peter Charles Leitch (@sirmadbutcher) on

Merry Christmas from my little family to yours ❤️🎄🎅🏽 #thesaveas

A post shared by Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) on