It's turning out to be a cracker Christmas Day across the country and many well-known Kiwis are passing on their best wishes.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw are hitting the water today, stopping for a quick pic to wish all their Instagram followers a Merry Christmas.

New Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan is taking on the challenge of scrabble today, while the Mad Butcher - Sir Peter Leitch - is celebrating the big day on Waiheke Island.

We share a few posts and tweets from some of the country's celebrities enjoying their big day.

Merry Christmas NZ 🎄 pic.twitter.com/3OzlzkIswF — Heather dPA (@HDPA) December 24, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone. I hope you all have family and friends to share some time with 🥂🤶🏻 — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) December 24, 2017