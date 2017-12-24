It's turning out to be a cracker Christmas Day across the country and many well-known Kiwis are passing on their best wishes.
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw are hitting the water today, stopping for a quick pic to wish all their Instagram followers a Merry Christmas.
New Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan is taking on the challenge of scrabble today, while the Mad Butcher - Sir Peter Leitch - is celebrating the big day on Waiheke Island.
We share a few posts and tweets from some of the country's celebrities enjoying their big day.
