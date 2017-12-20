Eva Longoria and Jose "Pepe" Baston are expecting their first child together.

The 42-year-old actress is four months' pregnant with the 49-year-old media mogul's child, a rep confirmed to US Weekly on Tuesday according to DailyMail.

Actress Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston attend amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala. Photo / Getty

That wasn't all the happy news as the insider told the publication that the happy couple are expecting a boy.

Baston already has a 22-year-old daughter Natalia and 14-year-old twins Mariana and Jose with ex-wife Natalia Esperon.

Their son Sebastian tragically died days after birth in 2003.

Eva may have been hinting at her happy news just weeks ago at the L'Oreal Paris 12th Annual Women Of Worth Event on December 6.

An insider told US Weekly at the time that the former star of Desperate Housewives "kept touching her stomach" while posing for photos.