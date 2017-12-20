Kiwi music sensation Lorde has been criticised for scheduling a concert in Israel with many fans demanding she boycotts the country completely.

The Royals singer won't be joining a range of other artists who are part of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions Movement which is making a stand against Israel's oppression of Palestinians.

Lorde announced her world tour on Twitter, confirming she'll perform in Tel Aviv next year on June 5.

The announcement has been hit with fresh criticism.

"We think it's a very unwise thing for Lorde to have accepted," says Janfrie Wakim, spokesperson for the New Zealand Palestine Solidarity Network.

"Israel should be boycotted until it complies with international law and the norms of human society."

Fans expressed their disappointment, telling Lorde to use her profile to make a political stand.

"Don't play in Tel Aviv while they have the Palestinians under a brutal occupation! Very disappointed in you! Boycott Israel," one woman wrote.

"Please reconsider your date with apartheid #Israel, respect the Palestinian-led boycott & stand with the oppressed against Israel's brutal Occupation & theft. Would you betray Maoris too," another tweeted.

However, some fans have backed the 21-year-old.

"Her not going to Israel won't change the fact that people suffer in the region," one tweeted.

"It's a concert, she's not funding the government's party. If artists were to boycott Israel than they would have to cancel US shows too, since Trump is the main supporter of Israel and its government."

Wakim argues that while Israeli people should be allowed to experience live music freely, Palestinians should also have that right.