She only said five words but supermodel Claudia Schiffer got paid a fortune for her 60-second cameo in the Christmas classic film Love Actually.

The supermodel was paid a whopping £200,000 (NZ$383,000 in today's money) to play the mum of one of Sam's schoolmates, whose dad Daniel (Liam Neeson) meets and develops a crush on.

Her fleeting scene as Carol sees her come face-to-face with Daniel in a school corridor and he mistakenly calls her Karen.

He says: "Well, I hope we'll meet again, Karen".

Her (expensive) response is simply: "I'll make sure we do".

Schiffer also makes a very brief appearance in the airport at the end of the hugely popular 2003 movie.

Her mega payday is revealed in a new book How Much?!: The $1000 Omlette ... and 1100 Other Astonishing Money Moments, The Sun reports.

Love Actually director Richard Curtis agreed to the hefty pay cheque to convince the supermodel to appear, albeit fleetingly, in her show-stealing moment.

Kris Marshall, who plays Colin, offered to shot this scene for free.

Schiffer's salary was in stark contrast to Kris Marshall, who plays Colin in the film.

Marshall had joked that he was happy not to be paid for a full day's work on the movie - specifically the day he was shooting the scene where he goes home with three American girls he meets in a bar.

He reportedly had such a good time being undressed by the stunners during the 21 takes it took to film the scene that he told Curtis he was happy to do it all for free.