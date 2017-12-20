New Zealand's love of Ed Sheeran has been cemented once again as the flame-haired pop star has taken the top spots on our 2017 charts.

Recorded Music New Zealand released The Official NZ Top 40 End of Year today, showing New Zealand's top albums and singles for the year based on retail sales and streaming.

Sheeran takes the top spot for both his album Divide and one of its lead singles Shape of You.

Sheeran also appears at number eight on the album chart with X: Wembley Edition, which was released a full two years ago, and holds two more of the top 10 singles spots for Castle on the Hill and Galway Girl.

New Zealand's own Lorde comes in at number three on the album chart closely followed by the Polynesian-influenced soundtrack to Disney's hit film Moana, and Kiwi trio Sol3 Mio's Christmas album comes in at number 10.



Melodrama and the Moana OST are also our top New Zealand albums, followed by Sol3 Mio's A Very Merry Christmas, Six60's self-titled latest release, and Dave Dobbyn's A Slice of Heaven: 40 Years of Hits.

Taylor Swift also makes a surprise entry into the top 10 albums for Reputation; impressive considering it only released a month prior to the chart's release.

And while there's a good mix of male and female artists on the album chart, the singles chart is dominated by men with hits like Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee's Despacito, Kendrick Lamar's Humble, Bruno Mars' That's What I Like and more.

See the top albums, singles and Kiwi albums below:

TOP 10 ALBUMS:

Divide

- Ed Sheeran

25

- Adele

Melodrama

- Lorde

Moana OST

- Various

Beautiful Trauma

- Pink

DAMN.

- Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic

- Bruno Mars

X: Wembley Edition

- Ed Sheeran

Reputation

- Taylor Swift

A Very M3rry Christmas

- Sol3 Mio

TOP 10 SINGLES:

Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

Thunder - Imagine Dragons

I'm The One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper And Lil Wayne

Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers And Coldplay

Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran

Location - Khalid

TOP 5 NZ ALBUMS:

Melodrama - Lorde

Moana OST - Various

A Very M3rry Christmas - Sol3 Mio

Six60 - Six60

A Slice Of Heaven: 40 Years Of Hits - Dave Dobbyn