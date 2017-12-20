New Zealand's love of Ed Sheeran has been cemented once again as the flame-haired pop star has taken the top spots on our 2017 charts.
Recorded Music New Zealand released The Official NZ Top 40 End of Year today, showing New Zealand's top albums and singles for the year based on retail sales and streaming.
Sheeran takes the top spot for both his album Divide and one of its lead singles Shape of You.
Sheeran also appears at number eight on the album chart with X: Wembley Edition, which was released a full two years ago, and holds two more of the top 10 singles spots for Castle on the Hill and Galway Girl.
New Zealand's own Lorde comes in at number three on the album chart closely followed by the Polynesian-influenced soundtrack to Disney's hit film Moana, and Kiwi trio Sol3 Mio's Christmas album comes in at number 10.
Melodrama and the Moana OST are also our top New Zealand albums, followed by Sol3 Mio's A Very Merry Christmas, Six60's self-titled latest release, and Dave Dobbyn's A Slice of Heaven: 40 Years of Hits.
Taylor Swift also makes a surprise entry into the top 10 albums for Reputation; impressive considering it only released a month prior to the chart's release.
And while there's a good mix of male and female artists on the album chart, the singles chart is dominated by men with hits like Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee's Despacito, Kendrick Lamar's Humble, Bruno Mars' That's What I Like and more.
See the top albums, singles and Kiwi albums below:
TOP 10 ALBUMS:
Divide
- Ed Sheeran
25
- Adele
Melodrama
- Lorde
Moana OST
- Various
Beautiful Trauma
- Pink
DAMN.
- Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic
- Bruno Mars
X: Wembley Edition
- Ed Sheeran
Reputation
- Taylor Swift
A Very M3rry Christmas
- Sol3 Mio
TOP 10 SINGLES:
Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
I'm The One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper And Lil Wayne
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
Location - Khalid
TOP 5 NZ ALBUMS:
Melodrama - Lorde
Moana OST - Various
A Very M3rry Christmas - Sol3 Mio
Six60 - Six60
A Slice Of Heaven: 40 Years Of Hits - Dave Dobbyn