It's been a topsy turvy year in entertainment, judging by the biggest stories that have dominated headlines at the NZ Herald this year.

Among our most popular entertainment stories clicked on over the past 12 months was the tragic passing of Chris Cornell in May.

The Soundgarden frontman was one of several musicians to die this year, including Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, rappers Lil Peep and Prodigy, and Tom Petty.

Just months before his own death, Bennington led the tributes to Cornell, saying he was "weeping with sadness" after hearing the news.

Cornell's Audioslave band mate Tom Morello said he was "devastated and deeply saddened".

And Courtney Love said simply: "Goodbye darling boy. Please say hi to all my loved ones. I cried for you today. Rip."

