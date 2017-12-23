It's been a topsy turvy year in entertainment, judging by the biggest stories that have dominated headlines at the NZ Herald this year.

Among our most popular entertainment stories clicked on over the past 12 months was the lack of a farewell celebration for Bernadine Oliver-Kerby after 25 years at the state broadcaster.

"TVNZ certainly haven't let me know there's anything on. Maybe I didn't get the memo," she jokingly told the Herald.

"If there's something for me, I'm not there ... I haven't been invited."

Advertisement

Read the full story here.

Oliver-Kerby left her role at TVNZ in February, but continued her award-winning role as a morning newsreader at Newstalk ZB.

The story didn't end there, with the award-winning broadcaster recently lining up a new role for 2018 as Coast's breakfast presenter.