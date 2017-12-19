It has been reported that her mother was "so worked up" about Justin Bieber that she was admitted to hospital last week.

Reports that Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey had a "heated conversation" over Bieber, which led to a voluntary "welfare" check-up.

According to TMZ, Gomez's family will "never forgive him or accept [Bieber]" for their complicated split in 2014, according to the Daily Mail.

Selena Gomez's mum Mandy Teefey has reportedly been taken to hospital after a hug argument with her daughter. Photo / Getty Images

A source told the website that Teefey was taken to a welfare centre in Los Angeles for a health check "at a family member's request".

The "heated conversation" is believed to be about Gomez and Bieber attending couple's therapy - a sign they are taking their relationship seriously.

TMZ has previously reported that Bieber is a "huge trigger" for Gomez's family and have reportedly said they intent to stay away from him.

The discussion reportedly became heated when Gomez's mother learned how "serious" the reunion was.

A representative for Bieber and Gomez has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Bieber and Gomez began dating as teenagers in 2011 and spent three years in an on and off relationship.

They initially blamed work schedules for their first split in November 2012 and they briefly reconciled in April 2013, much to fans' delight.

But things turned more sinister when Bieber admitted that trust was the issue in his on-again/off-again relationship with Gomez.

Singer/actress Selena Gomez and singe Justin Bieber in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

In 2015, Bieber told ID magazine: "It's like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind.

"You're on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you're just getting yourself into trouble."

On his bond with Gomez, he added: "It's like, magical. There's nothing like it. So I felt that and I just didn't want to let it go. When it was hard, I was just like, 'I want to stick this out'. So it was on again, off again, on again, off again."

Gomez's parents were said to be "furious" when the first pictures emerged of the duo seeing each other in late 2017.

Following his split from Sofia Richie and her separation from The Weeknd, the pair began to meet up again in November.

Conversely, Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette is believed to be very on board with the reconciliation.

She lavished the Bad Liar songstress, 25, with words of praise when she spoke with People last weekend.

"If he loves her I love her," Mallette explained. "And I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious."