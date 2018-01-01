For me, 2017 was the year of…

Female rebellion and uprising.



The best thing I watched this year was...

I Love Dick. It's an Amazon series based on the book by Chris Kraus and created by Jill Soloway. It's tragically hilarious and Kathryn Hahn is exceptional as the protagonist. The film American Honey stole my heart too, but anything that Andrea Arnold does is sublime.

The show I stopped watching…

Louis CK - I loved his show but won't watch it now because he sexually harassed his female colleagues. I'll reference Sarah Silverman when she said "some of our heroes will be taken down, and we will discover bad things about them." Yip - you lost me Louis.

The series I binged the fastest…

Insecure (season 1 & 2) - the HBO series created, produced, written by and starring Issa Rae. One minute, it's pee your pants funny, the next minute heart breaking. Set in LA, it's an unpredictable and unique view of the contemporary black experience.



The best thing I listened to….



I thrashed MORE LIFE by Drake. It boasts 22 tracks all of varied styles so it was the perfect choice to keep me company while I painted my apartment over a week or so.



The best live show I saw...

I wish I saw Patti Smith live. I was away when she played in Sydney. She is my heroine. End of story.



The biggest letdown of the year was...

Hearing how so many in the entertainment industry have been taken advantage of and violated by power wielding, lecherous, predators.

Big kudos to those who broke the silence to expose the underbelly of this abuse and highlight that it is happening in all workplaces.



And my personal highlight was…

Travelling to East Africa and meeting Akullu Lona, the young woman who I have been sponsoring through Childfund since she was 5.