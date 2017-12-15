Seven Sharp co-hosts Mike Hosking and Toni Street have bid an emotional farewell to viewers tonight.

Hosking choked up as he spoke about having more time for those he loved.

The longtime broadcaster is married to fellow broadcaster Kate Hawkesby and they have a blended family of five children.

"[I'm] going to spend more time with my family and that's what it's all about."

Advertisement

Street's voice also faltered briefly as she thanked Hosking for "being there when I was sick".

The mum-of-two has an autoimmune disease and has spoken publicly about her health battles.

At the start of their final show, which featured Christmas songs by Sol3Mio and a quirky Christmas video by Seven Sharp staff, Hosking said Street had suffered some health issues before their final show.

"She passed out and vomited a couple of times."

Street explained that it had been a tough day.

"It was just from the thought of leaving."