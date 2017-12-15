Long-running comedy classic The Simpsons has once again been credited with predicting the future, after news of a deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox has been announced in real life.

The show had foreseen the deal in a 1998 episode when it featured a 20th Century Fox sign with the note "A Division of Walt Disney Co" written underneath.

It took reality nearly 20 years to catch up but Rupert Murdoch has this week agreed to sell its entertainment businesses to Walt Disney for a whopping US$75 billion.

This is far from the first time the show predicts the future. It had previously foreseen Donald Trump becoming president of the United States (his slogan, in the Simpson's version of the campaign was "America you can be my ex-wife", rather than "Make America Great Again").

In a 2000 episode titled 'Bart To The Future', Lisa becomes US President and talks about inheriting "quite a budget crunch from President Trump".

The show is also credited with telling viewers about the future rise of smartwatches, when it featured Lisa's fiancee talking to a phone on his wrist in a 1995 episode.

It also predicted Greece's bailout by the European Union during the Global Financial Crisis, the Edward Snowden spying drama and the mauling of Roy from the duo Siegfried and Roy.

The show is currently in its 29th season.