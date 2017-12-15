TV veteran Paul Henry will "absolutely not" join the Seven Sharp team to fill the gap left by Mike Hosking and Toni Street

Speaking to NZ Herald's head of entertainment Joanna Hunkin this morning Henry said he had no desire to return to a TV role in New Zealand.

The rumours about Hosking departing Seven Sharp had been swirling for a while but it wasn't until last night that the news were confirmed, with both Hosking and Street announcing their departure live on air last night.

The changes in prime time are likely to affect breakfast TV as well with speculation that Hilary Barry will move from the morning slot to the evening.

Advertisement

"We have been told she has signed a contract, she will be moved to prime time," Hunkin told NZ Focus.

The big question now is who would join Barry in the 7pm slot.

Hunkin said that despite Paul Henry's name being thrown around as a replacement for Hosking, it'd always be a very slim chance as Barry and Henry have previously feuded.

John Campbell is another name being mentioned and a much stronger possibility than Hosking.

"He is great friends with Hilary Barry, it's an interesting suggestion," Hunkin said.

"I personally would love to see them together, they'd be a rock star combo."

Another question up in the air now is who will replace Hilary Barry and join Jack Tame on the Breakfast show.

After originally launching with hosts Ali Mau, Greg Boyed and Jesse Mulligan, Seven Sharp struggled to find an audience, until Street and Hosking paired up and took over the show at the start of 2014.

The co-hosts' departure comes after a year of changes for Seven Sharp behind-the-scenes, where former TV3 presenter Alistair Wilkinson took over as executive producer in July.

Since then, he has recruited several former MediaWorks colleagues, reportedly causing friction in the TVNZ office.